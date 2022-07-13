(WTAJ)– In the wake of recent mass shootings, a rally was held in Washington D.C. asking for Congress to make a change to gun laws.

Family, friends and victims of the recent mass shootings in Highland Park, Illinois and Uvalde, Texas held a rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, demanding stricter gun laws.

The group is calling on Congress to pass a universal background check law and a ban on assault weapons.

Angel Garza, the stepfather of ten-year-old victim Amerie Jo Garza, talked about the devastating effect her death has had on her three-year-old brother.

“I’m begging you to make a change. Nobody sits here and thinks about these things because it doesn’t happen to them. I promise you. I promise you. You do not want this to happen to you. I promise you.”

The fourth-grader was killed in her elementary school classroom as she tried to call 911 for help during a mass shooting.

The Girl Scouts posthumously awarded Garza the Bronze Cross, which is awarded “for saving or attempting to save life at the risk of the Girl Scout’s own life.”