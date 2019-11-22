Green bean casserole big enough to feed a giant

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Thanksgiving is only a week away!

If your preparing a meal, one of your dishes may include is a green bean casserole.

But i bet it won’t be as big as this one.

The Green Giant has cooked up a giant green bean casserole.

The dish weighed in at a whopping one thousand and nine pounds.

That was enough to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest serving of green bean casserole.

A team of chefs used more than a thousand cans of cut green beans, four hundred and eighty five cans of mushroom soup, sixty-five quarts of milk and ninety-five pounds of french fried onions.

It took them a total of eight hours to prep and cook.

The casserole will be served to 3-thousand elderly New Yorkers through City Meals on Wheels.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss