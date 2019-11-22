Green bean casserole big enough to feed a giant

(CNN) — Thanksgiving is only a week away!

If your preparing a meal, one of your dishes may include is a green bean casserole.

But i bet it won’t be as big as this one.

The Green Giant has cooked up a giant green bean casserole.

The dish weighed in at a whopping one thousand and nine pounds.

That was enough to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest serving of green bean casserole.

A team of chefs used more than a thousand cans of cut green beans, four hundred and eighty five cans of mushroom soup, sixty-five quarts of milk and ninety-five pounds of french fried onions.

It took them a total of eight hours to prep and cook.

The casserole will be served to 3-thousand elderly New Yorkers through City Meals on Wheels.