Grandpa writes adventure book for grandchildren

At first glance, Brad Rasmussen might look like your typical grandfather reading children’s books to his two adventurous grandchildren Jacob and Harper.

But Rasmussen is a retired science teacher who wrote and published these two books. He was inspired while playing on the swing set with his grandson.

“I started rattling off a story,” Rasmussen said. “Jacob was swinging and we were having a good time. I went and put it down on paper so I could remember to tell him.”

When his family read the stories, they encouraged him to pursue his literary calling. In “Priceless Explorers” they go to the moon, visit the man on the moon and pick up some cheese. They later head to Mars and Pluto. The second book is called sparkling soul.

“I was big into the environment so this is all about how to save the environment,” he said.

When talking about his stories, Brad gets teary.

“The man in the moon is actually my father-in-law,” he said. “I get sentimental about that because when we would go and visit, he would be the last person that you would see waving goodbye as you go home.”

He shares that his stories have deeper meaning beyond adventures in space.

“This day and age especially with the pandemic, people are looking to be visited, face-to-face, there’s too much social media, there’s not that close attachment.”

Brad’s books are a family affair: his wife and kids help him proofread and illustrate. With the book, Brad’s goal is to leave lessons for his grandkids.

“This is gonna be my vacancy that they can see, there’s a legacy here they need to follow, being mindful of other people, taking care of the environment, enjoy putting things together, telling stories.”