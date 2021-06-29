Google launches ‘Find Food Support’ site to help with food insecurities

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. The European Court of Auditors, which has examined the EU’s enforcement of competition rules over the past decade, says antitrust investigations have taken too long, dulling their effectiveness. European Union regulators have launched a fresh antitrust investigation of Google, this time over whether the U.S. tech giant is stifling competition in digital advertising technology. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(WTAJ) — Google created a locator tool that helps users find a nearby food bank, food pantry or school lunch program.

According to Google, 1 in 8 Americans will experience food insecurity during their lifetimes, and 1 in 4 households experienced it during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, they created a “Find Food Support” site to try to help.

How it works is simple. Users just enter their address on a map that will find the nearest available resources. It uses data provided by No Kid Hungry, USDA and FoodFinder combined.

In the event there is no nearby location, they also have other resources information users can look into, such as SNAP Benefits, support for seniors, support for families with children, military families, state benefits and hotlines to speak to representatives who will help find resources.

There are 42 million people who are currently facing food insecurity, according to a USDA-led review. This is more than the population of California.

Additionally, over 13 million children, more than the population of Pennsylvania, and 5 million seniors, more than the population of Kentucky, also face food insecurities.

To learn more about food insecurity and how to help your local community, Find Food Support has a list of ways to get involved.