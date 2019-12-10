Google doodle game

(CNN) — If you were on Google Monday, you may have noticed the unique doodle.

The design pays tribute to a popular mexican card game called loteria!

It means “lottery” in spanish.

For those unfamiliar with it, loteria is similar to bingo with beans used as markers.

Instead of calling out numbers, the caller pulls a card from the deck and players check to see if their grid has the image.

The winner yells “lotería!”

If you’re interested in giving this game a try, Google made this doodle an interactive game that lets people around the world play.