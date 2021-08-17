Girl Scouts announce new caramel brownie cookie for 2022

(WTAJ) — A new Girl Scout cookie is joining the lineup in 2022.

Adventurefuls™ is an “indulgent brownie-inspired cookie.” They have caramel-flavored creme and sea salt, according to an announcement from Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) Tuesday.

Iconic favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites/Samoas will also return to the stage.

“Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, during cookie season, fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about,” GSUSA said in a statement. “Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, not only do girls become entrepreneurs as they gain hands-on experience running their own small business, but they also earn money to fuel their Girl Scout adventures, which catapult them where they want to go.”

Introducing Adventurefuls™! 🤩 An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Visit https://t.co/ROQ9i04mzW to be the first to know when the adventure begins in your area! #GirlScoutsAdventures pic.twitter.com/o4AIeXgSkt — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) August 17, 2021

2022 GIRL SCOUT COOKIES LINEUP

Adventurefuls™

Toast-Yay!™

Thin Mints®

Lemon-Ups®

Lemonades®

Shortbread/Trefoils®

Caramel deLites/Samoas®

Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs®

Do-sid-dos®/Peanut Butter Sandwich

Toffee-tastic®

Girl Scout S’mores®

Caramel Chocolate Chip

In June, the Associated Press reported that 15 million boxes of cookies were unsold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, where in-person sales at cookie booths were shut down.