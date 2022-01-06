Girl Scout cookie season kicks off with new brownie-inspired cookie

Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.

(WTAJ) — A new Girl Scout cookie is joining the lineup as cookie season is about to kick off next Tuesday.

Adventurefuls™ is an “indulgent brownie-inspired cookie.” They have caramel-flavored creme and sea salt, according to an announcement from Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA).

Iconic favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites/Samoas will also return to the grand stage.

“Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, during cookie season, fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about,” GSUSA said in a statement. “Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, not only do girls become entrepreneurs as they gain hands-on experience running their own small business, but they also earn money to fuel their Girl Scout adventures, which catapult them where they want to go.”

2022 GIRL SCOUT COOKIES LINEUP

  • Adventurefuls™
  • Toast-Yay!™
  • Thin Mints®
  • Lemon-Ups®
  • Lemonades®
  • Shortbread/Trefoils®
  • Caramel deLites/Samoas®
  • Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs®
  • Do-sid-dos®/Peanut Butter Sandwich
  • Toffee-tastic®
  • Girl Scout S’mores®
  • Caramel Chocolate Chip

In June 2021, the Associated Press reported that 15 million boxes of cookies were unsold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, where in-person sales at cookie booths were shut down.

