Girl Scout cookie season kicks off with new brownie-inspired cookie

(WTAJ) — A new Girl Scout cookie is joining the lineup as cookie season is about to kick off next Tuesday.
Adventurefuls™ is an “indulgent brownie-inspired cookie.” They have caramel-flavored creme and sea salt, according to an announcement from Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA).
Iconic favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites/Samoas will also return to the grand stage.
“Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies, during cookie season, fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about,” GSUSA said in a statement. “Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, not only do girls become entrepreneurs as they gain hands-on experience running their own small business, but they also earn money to fuel their Girl Scout adventures, which catapult them where they want to go.”
2022 GIRL SCOUT COOKIES LINEUP
- Adventurefuls™
- Toast-Yay!™
- Thin Mints®
- Lemon-Ups®
- Lemonades®
- Shortbread/Trefoils®
- Caramel deLites/Samoas®
- Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs®
- Do-sid-dos®/Peanut Butter Sandwich
- Toffee-tastic®
- Girl Scout S’mores®
- Caramel Chocolate Chip
In June 2021, the Associated Press reported that 15 million boxes of cookies were unsold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, where in-person sales at cookie booths were shut down.
