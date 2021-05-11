‘Gigpro’ app helps people find jobs for just one night

(WTAJ) — A new app is helping people get jobs at restaurants and hotels for just one night. It’s called Gigpro.

Workers can create a profile with a resume then scroll through to see available shifts. Different ‘gigs’ are posted per week for jobs like line cooks, server assistants, dishwashers and more.

Gigpro was designed in Charleston, SC. and has partnered with nearly 150 businesses in that area. Over two thousand people have downloaded the app.

App creator Ben Ellsworth, says finding fast and easy ways to fill open positions is the idea behind the Gigpro.

“I would say right now that our biggest mission is to try and get more money in the pockets of the workforce in this industry,” said Ellsworth. “I’ve heard from multiple businesses that we’re working with that we’re kind of the only thing that’s moving the needle and getting help in the door.”

After you complete a shift, payment comes through a few days later. You can book as few or as many gigs as you wish.