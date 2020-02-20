George Zimmerman is suing two democratic nominees over Trayvon Martin birthday tweets

The man acquitted of the 2013 murder of Florida teen Trayvon Martin is suing two democratic presidential candidates.

George Zimmerman says Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren defamed him in tweets on what would have been Martin’s 25th birthday on February 5th.

Buttigieg tweeted in part — quote — “how many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?”

Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today.



How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?#BlackLivesMatter — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 5, 2020

And Warren tweeted in part — quote — “we need to end gun violence and racism.”

My heart goes out to @SybrinaFulton and Trayvon's family and friends. He should still be with us today.



We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children—especially young Black boys—can grow up safe and free. https://t.co/9lXXlRnvzL — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 6, 2020

Zimmerman is claiming they defamed him for political gain.

He claims even though his name isn’t mentioned — they are unfairly linking him to gun violence, racism, and white supremacy.

Zimmerman is seeking $265 million in damages.

Zimmerman was acquitted in the Trayvon Martin case… claiming self-defense under Florida’s “stand your ground” law.