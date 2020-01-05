Funeral held for sports reporter killed in plane crash

In this Dec. 14, 2019 photo Acadiana head coach Matt McCullough, left, speaks with Carley McCord, center, following a win over the Destrehan in the State Division 5A Championship football game in Lafayette, La. One of victims in a deadly Louisiana plane crash was a sports reporter and daughter-in-law of a Louisiana State University football coach. Steven Ensminger Jr. says his wife, Carley McCord, died in the crash in Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 28, on the way to a college football playoff game in Atlanta. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Funeral services have been held for Louisiana sports reporter Carley McCord, who died last week in a plane crash in Lafayette.

The 30-year-old was among five who were killed in the crash as they headed to the Peach Bowl to see LSU play the Oklahoma Sooners in Atlanta.

McCord was the daughter-in-law of the LSU offensive coordinator, Steve Ensminger.

McCord’s funeral was held at St. Jean Vianney Church in Baton Rouge. Family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a memorial scholarship fund set up in McCord’s honor at Northwestern State University.