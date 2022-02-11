Fredrick shooting sends two officers, suspect to shock trauma

UPDATE 2:45 p.m. — Frederick City Police Chief Jason Lando said a shooting took place Friday afternoon involving three people — one male officer, one female officer and a third person identified as a suspect in the shooting.

The police chief announced this during a press conference that the Frederick City Police Department held at around 2:15 p.m. Friday afternoon.

All three were transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore by Maryland State Police helicopter. Conditions at the present time are unknown.

The shooting took place shortly after 12:00 p.m. at the intersection of Waverley Drive and Key Parkway.

No information was provided as to what precipitated the shooting.

The next press conference will be held at Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore at 5 p.m.

UPDATE 2:30 p.m. — The lockdowns for schools in the area of the officer-involved shooting has been lifted Friday afternoon, according to Frederick County Public Schools’ official Twitter page.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — There has been an officer-involved shooting on Key Parkway and Waverley Drive in Frederick on Friday, according to Todd Wivell with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

At this time, Wivell says they cannot confirm the agency of the officer involved in the shooting. It is also not confirmed how many victims were involved in the shooting.

The scene is safe and secure according to Wivell.

Schools in the area have also entered lockdowns according to Frederick County Public Schools’ official Twitter page.

Due to police activity in the area, the following schools are on lockout status: Frederick High, West Frederick Middle, Waverley ES, Butterfly Ridge ES, Hillcrest ES, Lincoln ES, Parkway ES, and SUCCESS Program. Frederick County Public Schools Twitter page

WDVM 25 is on the scene and will provide updates to this developing story.