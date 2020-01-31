Four different kinds of infant sleepers recalled

(CNN) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled four different kinds of inclined infant sleepers over suffocation concerns.

The recalled products are listed below

“Swaddle-me by your Bed” by summer infant “Pillow Portable Napper” by Evenflo “Incline sleeper with adjustable feeding positions for newborns” by Delta Enterprise corporation The “Little Lounger Rocking Seat” by Graco

No deaths have been associated with the products, but according to the CPSC, infants can roll from their back onto their stomachs, putting them at risk.

The recall comes after several infant deaths in other inclined sleep products.

If you have one, you are asked to stop using it and call the manufacturers for a refund or a voucher.