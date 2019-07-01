Fort Bragg access point closed over security threat

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTAJ) — The All American Access Control Point at Fort Bragg has been closed over a security threat.

WNCN reports that officials stated suspected contraband was found that “posed a potential threat.”

Col. Larry Dewey, Fort Bragg’s director of emergeny services, said a man in his early 20s came to the gate in a pickup truck without proper ID and had given multiple different names.

A suspicious locked container was found in the pickup truck, said Col. Dewey.

They report the package is being investigated and the Colonel called Fort Bragg’s response a “normal security precaution.”

The All American ACP will closed until further notice.