Fort Bragg access point closed over security threat

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Fort Bragg website

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTAJ) — The All American Access Control Point at Fort Bragg has been closed over a security threat.

WNCN reports that officials stated suspected contraband was found that “posed a potential threat.”

Col. Larry Dewey, Fort Bragg’s director of emergeny services, said a man in his early 20s came to the gate in a pickup truck without proper ID and had given multiple different names.

A suspicious locked container was found in the pickup truck, said Col. Dewey.

They report the package is being investigated and the Colonel called Fort Bragg’s response a “normal security precaution.”

The All American ACP will closed until further notice.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss