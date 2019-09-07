Former St. Louis Cardinals player Chris Duncan dies at 38, team says

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – FEBRUARY 26: Chris Duncan #16 of the St. Louis Cardinals bats against the Baltimore Orioles during a spring training game at Fort Lauderdale Stadium on February 26, 2009 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Chris Duncan, a former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder who helped the team win the 2006 World Series, has died from brain cancer, the team said.

“The Cardinals are deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Duncan and extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Amy, the entire Duncan family, and his many friends,” Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a statement.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Duncan after his courageous battle against brain cancer.



We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Amy, the entire Duncan family, and his many friends. pic.twitter.com/vCpZTsMXXZ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 7, 2019

Duncan, 38, was “an integral part” of the 2006 championship and a great teammate and friend to many in the organization, DeWitt said.

After his playing career came to an end in 2010, he became a prominent local sports talk radio host, CNN affiliate KMOV reported.

“He will always be a part of our family at the station and a big part of our community. RIP Dunc we love you!” St Louis’ 101 ESPN Radio tweeted.

It’s with an extremely heavy heart that we announce that our former teammate Chris Duncan lost his battle today. He will always be a part of our family at the station and a big part of our community! RIP Dunc we love you! pic.twitter.com/IWqB9z2sAv — 101 ESPN Radio St. Louis (@101espn) September 7, 2019

In 2012, Duncan announced his diagnosis and underwent chemotherapy, the affiliate reported.

He said in January he was leaving radio to focus on his health.

Players send their condolences

Players expressed sadness online.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Jerry Hairston Jr. wrote he was “sad to hear” of Duncan’s passing.”

Fought for such a long time & doesn’t have to suffer anymore,” he said. “My thoughts are w/ the entire Duncan family. This world is just not fair.”

Sad to hear of the passing of Chris Duncan. Fought for such a long time & doesn’t have to suffer anymore. My thoughts are w/ the entire Duncan family. This world is just not fair. #Cardinals #RIP #MLB pic.twitter.com/5Er6yC5WKk — Jerry Hairston, Jr. (@TheRealJHair) September 7, 2019

The Memphis Redbirds also paid tribute to the former player.

Los Angeles Angels player Albert Pujols — a Cardinals veteran — tweeted he and Duncan had “some great times as teammates.”

My prayers go out to the family of Chris Duncan tonight. We had some great times as teammates in STL. He was a dear friend and a strong competitor on and off the field. If anyone could have beat this cancer, I always believed Dunc would. Rest in Peace, buddy; you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/YtXis3jkFt — Albert Pujols (@PujolsFive) September 7, 2019

“He was a dear friend and a strong competitor on and off the field,” Pujols wrote. “If anyone could have beat this cancer, always believed Dunc would.”