Forget robocalls, debt collectors can now message you through social media

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Robocalls have been around for decades, but they’ve really taken off with the evolution of cell phones and new updated laws will now let debt collectors private message on social media.

New Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) rules have gone into effect as of Nov. 30 that allows debt collectors to reach out to people on Instagram, Twitter or wherever else they have online social accounts, as long as the direct messages are private.

According to the new rules, debt collectors have to follow certain rules if they contact you through social media, including:

Keeping the messages private – Their messages to you must be private and not viewable by the general public or by your friends, contacts, or followers.

– Their messages to you must be private and not viewable by the general public or by your friends, contacts, or followers. Identifying themselves as a debt collector – If a debt collector attempts to send you a private message requesting to add you as a friend or contact, the debt collector must identify themself as a debt collector.

– If a debt collector attempts to send you a private message requesting to add you as a friend or contact, the debt collector must identify themself as a debt collector. Providing a way for you to opt out of their communications – They must also provide you, in each message, a simple way to opt out of receiving further communications from them on that social media platform.

When it comes to phone calls, collectors can violate the law if they place a telephone call to you about a particular debt more than seven times within a seven-day period, or within seven days after engaging in a phone conversation with you about a particular debt.

Although these only apply to calls the collector makes to you. They don’t apply to text messages, emails, and other types of media.

The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act makes it illegal for debt collectors to harass or threaten you when trying to collect on a debt. For more information on the Act and/or Protection Bureau, you can click here for the CFPB official website full of information on debt collection practices, tips to avoid scams, and more.