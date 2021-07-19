Ford recalls 770,000+ Explorers for potential suspension fractures

DEARBORN, Mi. — Ford Motor is recalling about 774,696 Ford Explorers because of potential fractures in the rear suspension.

A seized cross-axis ball joint may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link.

Impacted vehicles may experience unusual handling or a misaligned rear wheel. Fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall includes Explorer vehicles from 2013 through 2017 and approximately 676,152 vehicles in North America. The Explorers affected in the U.S. are located in areas the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration calls “high-corrosion states.” This means states that experience cold winter weather with relatively high humidity and where a lot of road salt is used.

None of the affected vehicles were made in Kentucky. They were built at the Chicago Assembly Plant between Sept. 4, 2012 and Sept. 30, 2017

Ford said Friday that it’s aware of six reports of injuries reportedly related to the issue in North America.

Owners will begin receiving notifications from Ford the week of Aug. 23. Dealers will inspect the cross-axis ball joint, replace it if necessary and replace the toe inks with a newly designed part. If you believe your car is affected by the recall, let your dealer know the Ford recall reference number is 21S32.