Ford, 3M, GE Health team up to make equipment to help healthcare workers, patients fight COVID-19

(WTAJ) — President Trump has talked about big industry stepping up and helping the country in this time of need during the COVID-19 pandemic. One name he kept mentioning was ‘Ford Motors.’

On Wednesday morning, Ford Motor Company took to Twitter to announce a partnership with 3M, GE Healthcare, and UAW(The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America) to quickly expand production of urgent medical equipment.

From face shields to ventilators, these companies have teamed up to make the equipment and supplies the country needs for healthcare workers, first responders, and patients that are fighting against COVID-19.