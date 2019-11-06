Live Now
Florida artist brings attention to homelessness in a creative way

TAMPA, Fl. (WFTS) — A Florida artist is using his DSLR to bring attention and awareness to the homeless.

What starts as a conversation leads to a portrait picture, if they allow Renato Rampolla to take the photo.

Rampolla, learning their stories, soon realized people were interested in his portfolio which he decided to turn into a book. The Dignity Series. Each picture accompanied by an anecdote of each person.

Proceeds of his book go to organizations that provide the homeless with a backpack full of supplies and toiletries.

