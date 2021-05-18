Flooding wipes through Louisiana community

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) — Hundreds of people woke up to find their cars and apartment units flooded out in Louisiana this morning, leaving many needing to be rescued from boats.

Heavy rains led to flooding across Baton Rouge Monday night and into this morning. This is considered yet another disastrous weather event for many of these folks.

Some even spoke out minutes after being pulled to safety.



“My car is underwater, so I don’t know how it’s going to work,” resident Nixxus Stanton said. “Hopefully, everything turns out fine. It’s kind of stressful right now. It’s really overwhelming. I’m stressed out. Really.”

First responders were on boats pushing through the waist high water bringing people to safety.