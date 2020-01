(WTAJ/CNN) — People this year are likely to make the new year’s resolution to get in shape.

An American college of sports medicine survey predicts the top fitness trend for 2020 will be wearable technology.

Things like fitness trackers and smart health watches that monitor exercise and heart rate may be seen more often.

Other expected trends include high-intensity interval training.

This involves short activity bursts and group training where instructors teach, lead, and motivate.