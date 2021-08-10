FEMA to test nationwide emergency alert system Aug. 11

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, a customer compares her iPhone 6, left, with an iPhone 7 at an Apple Store in Chicago. IPhone owners could get $25 from Apple after the company agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle claims over intentionally slowing down older phones to preserve older batteries. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

(WTAJ) — The national emergency alert system will be tested at 2:20 p.m. ET on Aug. 11, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regularly conduct test alerts to assess the effectiveness and the Emergency Alert System.

The Emergency Alert System test is similar to monthly tests that are normally conducted by state officials. Televisions and radios may be interrupted during normal programming to play the test message at 2:20 p.m. The test is one minute long and will say the following:

“This is a test of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. No action is required.” FEMA and FCC Public Alert Test

The test may be delivered in English or Spanish. Test alerts will also be sent to cell phones that are opted in specifically to receive tests. Most cell phones will not receive the test, according to FEMA. The message will say “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”