In this May 8, 2019 photo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials stand at the new border crossing facility on the U.S.-Canadian border in Derby Line, Vt. Court documents say federal agents seized almost 370 pounds (166.6 kilos) of cocaine that was hidden in a truck that was preparing to enter Canada at the Derby Line border crossing on Dec. 7. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Court documents say federal agents seized almost 370 pounds (166.6 kilos) of cocaine hidden in a truck that was preparing to enter Canada at Vermont’s Derby Line border crossing.

The documents say the cocaine was found Dec. 7 in a hidden compartment of a truck. The driver of the truck, Jason Nelson, was charged in federal court in Plattsburgh, New York.

Nelson is being held pending a detention hearing. His lawyer did not return a call and email seeking comment.