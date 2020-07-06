FDA issues recall on 5 more hand sanitizer products

(WTAJ) — The Food & Drug Administration has issued a recall on five more hand sanitzer products in the past few days stemming from these products containing methanol.

In early June, the FDA reported recalls on 9 different hand sanitizers, also for their content of methanol.

The table below lists all 13 recalls, the nine previous and the newest five. You are urged to throw away any of the products you may have. Most retail stores will offer a refund with a qualifying receipt. You may want to call where you purchased it before-hand to make sure.

