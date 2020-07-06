FDA issues recall on 5 more hand sanitizer products

(WTAJ) — The Food & Drug Administration has issued a recall on five more hand sanitzer products in the past few days stemming from these products containing methanol.
In early June, the FDA reported recalls on 9 different hand sanitizers, also for their content of methanol.
The table below lists all 13 recalls, the nine previous and the newest five. You are urged to throw away any of the products you may have. Most retail stores will offer a refund with a qualifying receipt. You may want to call where you purchased it before-hand to make sure.
|Company
|Product(s)
|NDC
|Product status
|NEW
Grupo Insoma, S.A.P.I de CV (Mexico)
|Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
|75744-0200-3, 75744-0200-4, 75744-0201-5, 75744-0202-1, 75744-0250-1, 75744-0250-2, 75744-0500-1, 75744-1000-1, 75744-1000-3, 75744-1001-1
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended a recall on 07/01/2020
|NEW
Transliquid Technologies (Mexico)
|Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
|75477-435-02, 75477-435-10, 75477-435-12, 75477-435-25, 75477-435-50, 75477-534-10
|Contains methanol
|NEW
Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)
|Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
|75165-003-02, 75165-004-01, 75165-005-01, 75165-006-01, 75165-008-01, 75165-250-017, 5165-600-01
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended a recall on 07/01/2020
|NEW
Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)
|Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
|Not listed
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended a recall on 07/01/2020
|NEW
Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%
|76676-402-01, 77676-402-02, 77676-402-03, 77676-402-04, 77676-402-05, 77676-402-06, 77676-402-07, 77676-402-08, 77676-402-09, 77676-402-10, 77676-402-11, 77676-402-12, 77676-402-13, 77676-402-14, 77676-402-16, 77676-402-17, 77676-402-18, 77676-402-19, 77676-402-20
|FDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended a recall on 07/01/2020
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
|74589-002-01
|Product purported to be made at the same facility
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
|74589-007-01
|Product purported to be made at the same facility
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
|74589-006-01
|FDA tested product; contains methanol
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
|74589-010-10
|Product purported to be made at the same facility
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
|74589-005-03
|Product purported to be made at the same facility
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
|74589-009-01
|FDA tested product; contains methanol
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
|74589-003-01
|Product purported to be made at the same facility
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|74589-001-01
|Product purported to be made at the same facility; product recalled by Saniderm Products and UVT Inc.
Most retail stores will offer a refund with a qualifying receipt. You may want to call where you purchased it before-hand to make sure.