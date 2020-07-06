FDA issues recall on 5 more hand sanitizer products

(WTAJ) — The Food & Drug Administration has issued a recall on five more hand sanitzer products in the past few days stemming from these products containing methanol.

In early June, the FDA reported recalls on 9 different hand sanitizers, also for their content of methanol.

The table below lists all 13 recalls, the nine previous and the newest five. You are urged to throw away any of the products you may have. Most retail stores will offer a refund with a qualifying receipt. You may want to call where you purchased it before-hand to make sure.

CompanyProduct(s)NDCProduct status
NEW
Grupo Insoma, S.A.P.I de CV (Mexico)		Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol75744-0200-3, 75744-0200-4, 75744-0201-5, 75744-0202-1, 75744-0250-1, 75744-0250-2, 75744-0500-1, 75744-1000-1, 75744-1000-3, 75744-1001-1FDA tested product; contains  methanol; FDA recommended a recall on 07/01/2020
NEW
Transliquid Technologies (Mexico)		Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer75477-435-02, 75477-435-10, 75477-435-12, 75477-435-25, 75477-435-50, 75477-534-10Contains methanol
NEW
Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)		Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free75165-003-02, 75165-004-01, 75165-005-01, 75165-006-01, 75165-008-01, 75165-250-017, 5165-600-01FDA tested product; contains  methanol; FDA recommended a recall on 07/01/2020
NEW
Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)		Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizerNot listedFDA tested product; contains methanol; FDA recommended a recall on 07/01/2020
NEW
Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)		Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%76676-402-01, 77676-402-02, 77676-402-03, 77676-402-04, 77676-402-05, 77676-402-06, 77676-402-07, 77676-402-08, 77676-402-09, 77676-402-10, 77676-402-11, 77676-402-12, 77676-402-13, 77676-402-14, 77676-402-16, 77676-402-17, 77676-402-18, 77676-402-19, 77676-402-20FDA tested product; contains  methanol; FDA recommended a recall on 07/01/2020
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)All-Clean Hand Sanitizer74589-002-01Product purported to be made at the same facility
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer74589-007-01Product purported to be made at the same facility
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer74589-006-01FDA tested product; contains methanol
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer74589-010-10Product purported to be made at the same facility
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol74589-005-03Product purported to be made at the same facility
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol74589-009-01FDA tested product; contains methanol
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol74589-003-01Product purported to be made at the same facility
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer74589-001-01Product purported to be made at the same facility; product recalled by Saniderm Products and UVT Inc.

