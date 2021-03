(WTAJ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall on Scent Theory hand soaps due to a possible bacteria contamination.

The foaming hand soaps were recalled in four different scents: lemon citrus, vanilla coconut, eucalyptus mint and fresh lavender. All of these soaps were made with essential oils, according to the FDA.

For updates on other cosmetic recalls, visit the FDA’s website.