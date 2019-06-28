FDA continues to investigate “grain free” dog food, possible link to canine heart disease

The Food and Drug Administration wants pet owners to be aware of what’s in their dog’s food, and how it could impact their pet’s health

It’s continuing to investigate a connection to certain dog food ingredients and canine heart disease.

Many of these foods are labeled as “grain free” with main ingredients like peas, lentils and potatoes as the main ingredients, listed in the first 10 indgredients before vitamins and minerals.

The investigation started in July 2018. Many cases include breeds of dogs not previously known to have a genetic predisposition of canine dilated cardiomyopathy(DCM).

This week the FDA released its third report in the investigation which includes 16 pet food brands linked to more than 500 cases of canine heart disease.

Those brands include Blue Buffalo, Natural Balance, Nutro and Rachel Ray Nutrish.

“We understand the concern that pet owners have about these reports: the illnesses can be severe, even fatal, and many cases report eating “grain-free” labeled pet food. The FDA is using a range of science-based investigative tools as it strives to learn more about this emergence of DCM and its potential link to certain diets or ingredients,” says the official FDA report.

The FDA is asking pet owners and veterinarians to report any cases of canine heart disease.