FBI searches for ‘Bad Wig Bandit’ after 3 banks robbed in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTAJ) — The FBI is looking for a bank robber that they now call the “Bad Wig Bandit.”

The man was given the name for exactly the reason you think.

They say the man is wanted for at least three bank robberies in the last three weeks in the Charlotte, North Carolina area.

Each time he is wearing a different wig, and they’re not pretty.

Authorities said he was also wearing heels in the first robbery, last month.

The latest robberies both took place on Wednesday. The FBI continues to look for information to catch the ‘Bad Wig Bandit’