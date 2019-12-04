FBI asks for help to identify ‘Jane Doe’ in possible connection to child sexual exploitation case







(WTAJ) — Officials with the FBI are seeking information to help identify individual known only as Jane Doe 37.

They believe she may have information about the identity of a child in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Videos containing Jane Doe 37 first came to the attention of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June of 2014.

Jane Doe 37 is described as a white woman with brown hair and wearing dark-framed glasses.

They report that due to the age of the images, it is possible that Jane Doe 37’s appearance may have changed over the years.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip online or call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).