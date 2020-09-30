Fat Bear Week 2020 begins; Cast your vote

(WTAJ) — As Autumn is in full swing and September comes to an end, Fat Bear Week is just beginning at the Katmai National Park & Reserve in southern Alaska.

Last year’s Fat Bear, ‘Chunk’ is looking to truffle shuffle his way to the championship for the second year in a row. Fat Bear 747, or as we like to call him, ‘Frank the Tank’, is a possible contender to upset the reigning and defending champion. Meanwhile ‘Holly’ and ‘Otis’ have great Fat Bear potential and could steal the whole thing.

You can vote each day during Fat Bear Week at https://explore.org/fat-bear-week

This is a single-elimination tournament. For each set of two bears, vote for one who you think is the fattest. The bear with the most votes advances. Only one will be crowned champion of Fat Bear Week.