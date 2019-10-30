Famous outfit up for auction

(WTAJ/CNN) — Well, if you still need a Halloween costume, you might be able to put on an authentic “Sandra D.” look.

Olivia Newton-John is auctioning off an outfit she wore in “Grease.”

It’s the iconic back leather jacket and skin-tight pants from the end of the film.

Other items on the auction block include an original “Grease” script and a “Pink Ladies” jacket.

The now 71-year-old singer and actress says she decided to auction off a bunch of her personal items.

She plans on using the money for her cancer wellness center in Australia.

That leather outfit is expected to fetch up to $200,000.