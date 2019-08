FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook moniker on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. Acknowledging misuse, Facebook is tightening its rules around political advertising ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential elections. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Facebook has rolled out nationwide emergency alerts for active shooters and unsafe conditions.

The new tool rolled out Tuesday after being tested in select cities over the past year.

City governments and emergency management officials now have access to a “local alerts” feature which can help reach people faster and more efficiently.