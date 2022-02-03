Expedia giving away $120K in free trips during Super Bowl

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of atmosphere at launch of new Citi and Expedia travel credit cards on September 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Citi)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTAJ) — As The Big Game quickly approaches, Expedia is looking to give people unforgettable experiences and give away 20 trips during The Big Game.

Touting what matters most is experiences, Expedia plans to give away 19 trips valued at $5,000 and one grand prize trip valued at $25,000. 20 lucky people will get to break away from 2022 and enjoy some time to get away.

Before The Big Game starts on Sunday, Feb. 13, you can get yourself ready for the contest by following Expedia on Twitter by clicking here. You’ll also need to be a rewards member. You can register online by clicking here. Prizes will be awarded via reward points, according to travelandleisure.com.

During the game, you’ll use the hashtag #TravelTheAds and quote a retweet from Expedia’s official Twitter account that relates to the commercial spot.

The details of the prizes, and even their commercial, is under wraps right now, but this will be Expedia’s first in-game ad in nearly a decade. The company has even recently signed Ewan McGregor (Younger Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars) to be their celebrity spokesperson.

The contest will begin Sunday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. and end at 11:59 p.m., coinciding with the NFL’s biggest game of the year.