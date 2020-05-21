‘Essential Heroes’ bobblehead series unveiled

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a first-of-its-kind bobblehead series honoring the world’s essential heroes.

The series, which they say is truly their biggest undertaking, includes 35 different frontline professions and highlights the often unheralded and underappreciated workers that the nation has come to appreciate more than ever during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bobbleheads are typically reserved for sports stars and celebrities, but these everyday heroes are deserving of one of the highest honors…a bobblehead,” Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO said.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will be donating $5 from every Essential Heroes bobblehead sold to the Protect The Heroes Campaign in support of the nation’s frontline workers.

The Hall of Fame and Museum has raised over $215,000 for the Campaign to date through the sale of bobbleheads featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, governors, and others who have played a role in the fight against the coronavirus.

The bobbleheads are now available for pre-order exclusively in the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.

They are $25 each plus a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order and are expected to ship in August. Each of the 35 professions is available in a male and female version with both a lighter and darker skin tone.

Customers that would like to have a bobblehead shipped directly to a hero can enter the person’s address in the shipping address field of the website.