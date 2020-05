ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dunkin’ Donuts across the country are saying “thank you” to healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In honor of National Nurses Day on Wednesday, May 6, franchisees have teamed up with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to offer all those healthcare workers a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut when they visit a participating location.

Dunkin’ says they won’t require identification, and no purchase is necessary.