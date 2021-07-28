Dunkin’ offering donut-themed dog toys in exchange for donation to charity

(WTAJ) — What dog doesn’t love a new toy? Pet owners can get one from Dunkin’ and the proceeds go to a good cause.

Two new dog toys will be available at participating Dunkin’ locations across the United States starting July 26. To get the toy, customers need to make a $12 donation to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation for the coffee cup toy or a $15 donation for a Dunkin’ Domutt toy that resembles a pink donut with sprinkles, created by BARK Dog Toys.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission is to bring joy to kids battling hunger or illness. It has granted over $30 million in funds since 2006.

“There is a continued need to raise awareness and funding for children battling hunger or illness, and at Dunkin’ we are always looking for meaningful opportunities to support this issue,” Karen Raskopf, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation said. “As dogs bring us all so much joy in our lives, this BARK partnership and the one day Cup for Pup program celebrate our precious companions while providing an opportunity for our guests to help us raise significant funds for children in need.”

And on Aug. 4, you can head to Dunkin’ to get your four-legged friend a special treat. Anyone who donates $1 to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will receive a cup filled with 4 oz of whipped cream.

Last year, Dunkin’ collaborated with BARK to raise over $1.8 million for Dogs for Joy, which brings full-time service dogs to children’s hospitals.