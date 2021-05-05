Dunkin’ is offering free coffee to healthcare workers May 6

(WTAJ) — Dunkin’ is supporting frontline healthcare workers by offering free coffee May 6 in honor of National Nurses Day.

Healthcare workers that show their ID can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee. There is no purchase necessary to receive this offer.

“We’re showing our appreciation and support to healthcare heroes’ tireless efforts to keep us all healthy and safe with a special offer, while continuing various initiatives to give back to healthcare workers across the country,” Dunkin’ said during the announcement.

The coffee chain said they continue to bring food trucks and make product deliveries to hospitals, emergency sites and vaccination sites across the country, focusing on areas where the pandemic has hit communities the hardest.

This offer excludes cold brew and nitro cold brew. Dairy alternatives, cold foam, flavors and espresso shots may be additional, according to Dunkin’. There is a limit of one coffee per guest and the offer is not valid on mobile orders.

To find a participating Dunkin’ location close to you, visit the “Find Your Dunkin'” page.