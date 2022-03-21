NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) – A driver doing donuts on a New York City roadway drove over a man, fracturing his skull, police said Sunday.

Video from the scene in Manhattan showed the driver of a red two-door Infiniti sedan doing donuts in an area where there was construction nearby as spectators stood in a packed circle and watched over the weekend.

Three people went into the circle as the driver continued. They appeared to pull out phones to film the donuts.

A 23-year-old man fell to the street and was driven over, police said. He suffered a fractured skull, a brain injury and severe trauma to the body. He was taken to the hospital and police described his condition as critical.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The driver f led the scene. Police said his vehicle had a yellow decal on the driver’s side with the words “Tyler Spec.” The NYPD asked for help identifying the driver.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).