Dr. Levine responds to Senate confirmation

Rachel Levine, nominated to be an assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — Dr. Rachel Levine said she is grateful to President Biden and Vice President Harris for nominating her to serve as Assistant Secretary of health.

The United States Senate confirmed Dr. Levine’s nomination Wednesday evening. She is the first openly transgender federal official to win Senate confirmation.

“As I prepare to take my oath of office and begin serving as Assistant Secretary for Health, I would like to take this opportunity to address members of the LGBTQ community,” Dr. Levine said. “First, thank you. Only through your work and advocacy over many decades is my story possible. I am humbled to be the first transgender individual to serve in a Senate-confirmed position.”

“As Vice President Harris has said, I recognize that I may be the first, but am heartened by the knowledge that I will not be the last,” she continued. “When I assume this position, I will stand on the shoulders of those who came before- people we know throughout history and those whose names we will never know because they were forced to live and work in the shadows.”