Domino’s concerned over ad placement during gory ‘deathmatch’ on national TV

(WTAJ) — Domino’s Pizza released a statement after one of their commercials aired with unfortunate timing during All Elite Wrestling(AEW)’s weekly show AEW Dynamite on the TNT Network featuring a ‘deathmatch.’

A match between Chris Jericho and the self-proclaimed “king of the deathmatch” Nick Gage took place with various dangerous moments involving light tubes, panes of glass, and even a pizza cutter. The incident in question happened after Gage used a pizza cutter to slice open Jericho’s forehead only for the program to go into a scheduled commercial break.

Enter Domino’s.

A commercial for the pizza company aired that showed a fresh hot pizza being cut with a pizza cutter. Domino’s later put out a statement saying they had no knowledge of what was going to happen in the match but may pull advertising from the program in the near future, according to frontofficesports.com.

“Domino’s was not involved, nor had any foreknowledge, of the gory scene on the “AEW Dynamite” main event Wednesday night that showed wrestler Nick Gage apparently slicing Chris Jericho’s head open with a pizza cutter. We share the concerns expressed about this incident and the content of this TV-14 rated program, and are assessing our advertising presence on it going forward,” Jenny Fouracre-Petko, Domino’s spokesperson

AEW has been trying to rival and keep up with the WWE the past few years. Some fans, however, think the ‘deathmatch’ this past Wednesday was just too much, even for a TV-14 rating.