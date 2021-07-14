Dollar General to hire 50K employees nationwide by September

(WTAJ) — Retail store company Dollar General announced Wednesday they plan to hire up to 50,000 employees between now and September.



The company will reportedly provide career opportunities at more than 17,400 locations across 46 states before Labor Day. Dollar General Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer Kathy Reardon says the hiring spree is part of their commitment to helping Americans get jobs as the country transitions from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“At Dollar General, we are uniquely positioned as the nation’s largest retailer by store count to serve customers through our expansive network and provide access to careers in the communities we call home,” said Reardon. “With more than 17,400 stores located within approximately five miles of 75 percent of the US population, we’re excited by the favorable impact we can make on the current job market and individuals looking to join our growing team.”

Dollar General also plans on opening 1,050 new store locations this fiscal year with positions available in-store, distribution, transportation and corporate operations.

A current list of available positions can be found by visiting dollargeneral.com/careers.