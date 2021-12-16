Dog survives tornado, is reunited with owner

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) A dog and its owner have been reunited after days apart. After facing the tornado that tore through Hopkins County, Justin Sherman couldn’t find his dog, Milo.

“She ran out the door my mom and dad said when the tornado (hit.) Cause the cage popped open and she took off,” Sherman says.

Sherman’s sister and brother-in-law found Milo at their home while searching for belongings. Milo is now back with her family.