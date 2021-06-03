Dog food recalled for possible salmonella contamination

(WTAJ) — A recall on dog food was issued voluntarily after a routine test showed positive for Salmonella.

Sunshine Mills, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of certain dog food products because of the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. No illnesses, injuries or complaints have been reported to date.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

The best buy date and lot code can be found on the back of each package. The products identified below were distributed online and in retail stores:

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed a recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Retailers who received the recalled lots have been contacted and asked to pull these lots from their inventory and shelves Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discontinue use of the product and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund.