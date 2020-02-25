Disney CEO Bob Iger steps down, Bob Chapek named new head

FILE – In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, that profit fell 23% in its latest quarter to $2.13 billion as it absorbed losses, and a big revenue boost, from its new streaming service, Disney Plus. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. has named Bob Chapek CEO, replacing Bob Iger, effective immediately.

Iger will become executive chairman. Chapek was most recently chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

Iger will remain chairman through the end of his contract Dec. 31, 2021.

Iger said it was an “optimal time” for him to step down following Disney’s acquisition of Fox’s entertainment assets and the launch of Disney Plus streaming service in November.

Chapek is only the seventh CEO in Disney history.

Susan Arnold, the independent lead director of the Disney board said succession planning had been ongoing for several years.

Chapek was head of the parks, experiences and products division since it was created in 2018. Before that he was chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts since 2015. Before that, he was president of the Disney Consumer Products segment from 2011 to 2015.