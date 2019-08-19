Disney announces cheaper tickets for afternoon and evening visitors

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTAJ) — Disney World is now offering a cheaper ticket option for afternoon and evening visitors to their Orlando theme parks.

They’re calling it the “Mid-Day Magic” ticket, where guests can gain entrey after 12 p.m. “Mid-Day Magic” tickets may be used at any of the four theme parks, one per day.

Disney will also be selling multi-day “Mid-Day Magic” tickets for two, three or four day stretches.

For more information, visit the Disney World website.

Tickets must be used on or before December 15th.