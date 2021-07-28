Dept. of Education releases $600 million for students experiencing homelessness

A teacher leads her students into an elementary school in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, as hundreds of thousands of elementary school students are heading back to classrooms in the city, resuming in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus is infecting a rising number of American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears driven by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other activities. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — The United States Department of Education has released $600 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan to support students experiencing homelessness.

These funds were released under the American Rescue Plan’s Homeless Children and Youth program. The Department of Education previously released $200 million in April, amounting to a total of $800 million dedicated to homeless students. This additional distribution of funds will be available to states and school districts before the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

Pennsylvania has been allocated over $32 million ($32,748,656) in total. In this second round of distribution, they received $24,565,479.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said that even before the coronavirus pandemic highlighted and exacerbated inequities in America’s education system, students experiencing homelessness faced numerous challenges as they strove to learn and achieve in school each day.

“Amid COVID-19 and the transition to remote and hybrid learning, for so many students, these challenges intensified,” Cardona said. “As a nation, we must do everything we can to ensure that all students—including students experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity—are able to access an excellent education.”

STATE BY STATE BREAKDOWN

The table below shows how the funds are distributed across the country:

 Total ARP Homeless Allocation ARP Homeless II (75 percent) 
Total 800,000,000   
National Activities 1,000,000   
Amount to State Education Agency799,000,000 599,250,000 
ALABAMA 13,239,031 9,930,896 
ALASKA 2,350,009 1,762,578 
ARIZONA 16,922,395 12,693,864 
ARKANSAS 8,213,312 6,160,984 
CALIFORNIA 98,757,695 74,080,388 
COLORADO 7,643,776 5,733,757 
CONNECTICUT 7,247,850 5,436,759 
DELAWARE 2,691,098 2,018,466 
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA 2,531,300 1,898,654 
FLORIDA 46,127,238 34,601,171 
GEORGIA 27,849,370 20,890,458 
HAWAII 2,701,880 2,026,637 
IDAHO 2,882,705 2,162,241 
ILLINOIS 33,129,062 24,850,845 
INDIANA 13,072,898 9,806,255 
IOWA 5,075,905 3,807,531 
KANSAS 5,443,402 4,083,208 
KENTUCKY 13,281,817 9,867,723 
LOUISIANA 17,075,605 12,808,812 
MAINE 2,694,822 2,021,258 
MARYLAND 12,787,274 9,592,027 
MASSACHUSETTS 11,994,087 8,997,008 
MICHIGAN 24,378,753 18,287,030 
MINNESOTA 8,655,053 6,492,319 
MISSISSIPPI 10,664,254 7,999,500 
MISSOURI 12,822,529 9,618,451 
MONTANA 2,502,430 1,876,823 
NEBRASKA 3,577,701 2,683,703 
NEVADA 7,025,680 5,270,140 
NEW HAMPSHIRE 2,296,237 1,722,244 
NEW JERSEY 18,118,225 13,590,844 
NEW MEXICO 6,416,504 4,813,169 
NEW YORK 58,910,436 44,190,109 
NORTH CAROLINA 23,588,229 17,694,073 
NORTH DAKOTA 1,999,979 1,500,064 
OHIO 29,308,662 21,985,056 
OKLAHOMA 9,788,535 7,342,594 
OREGON 7,346,860 5,511,026 
PENNSYLVANIA 32,748,656 24,565,479 
PUERTO RICO 19,438,068 14,580,948 
RHODE ISLAND 2,719,153 2,039,510 
SOUTH CAROLINA 13,841,864 10,383,098 
SOUTH DAKOTA 2,502,430 1,876,823 
TENNESSEE 16,303,363 12,229,524 
TEXAS 81,388,454 61,051,359 
UTAH 4,033,829 3,025,823 
VERMONT 1,868,242 1,401,248 
VIRGINIA 13,825,002 10,370,430 
WASHINGTON 12,140,633 9,106,915 
WEST VIRGINIA 4,990,123 3,743,199 
WISCONSIN 10,097,813 7,574,572 
WYOMING 1,989,772 1,492,407 

States are required to submit their plans for use of the funds within 60 days.

