Dept. of Education releases $600 million for students experiencing homelessness

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — The United States Department of Education has released $600 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan to support students experiencing homelessness.
These funds were released under the American Rescue Plan’s Homeless Children and Youth program. The Department of Education previously released $200 million in April, amounting to a total of $800 million dedicated to homeless students. This additional distribution of funds will be available to states and school districts before the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
Pennsylvania has been allocated over $32 million ($32,748,656) in total. In this second round of distribution, they received $24,565,479.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said that even before the coronavirus pandemic highlighted and exacerbated inequities in America’s education system, students experiencing homelessness faced numerous challenges as they strove to learn and achieve in school each day.
“Amid COVID-19 and the transition to remote and hybrid learning, for so many students, these challenges intensified,” Cardona said. “As a nation, we must do everything we can to ensure that all students—including students experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity—are able to access an excellent education.”
STATE BY STATE BREAKDOWN
The table below shows how the funds are distributed across the country:
|Total ARP Homeless Allocation
|ARP Homeless II (75 percent)
|Total
|800,000,000
|National Activities
|1,000,000
|Amount to State Education Agency
|799,000,000
|599,250,000
|ALABAMA
|13,239,031
|9,930,896
|ALASKA
|2,350,009
|1,762,578
|ARIZONA
|16,922,395
|12,693,864
|ARKANSAS
|8,213,312
|6,160,984
|CALIFORNIA
|98,757,695
|74,080,388
|COLORADO
|7,643,776
|5,733,757
|CONNECTICUT
|7,247,850
|5,436,759
|DELAWARE
|2,691,098
|2,018,466
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
|2,531,300
|1,898,654
|FLORIDA
|46,127,238
|34,601,171
|GEORGIA
|27,849,370
|20,890,458
|HAWAII
|2,701,880
|2,026,637
|IDAHO
|2,882,705
|2,162,241
|ILLINOIS
|33,129,062
|24,850,845
|INDIANA
|13,072,898
|9,806,255
|IOWA
|5,075,905
|3,807,531
|KANSAS
|5,443,402
|4,083,208
|KENTUCKY
|13,281,817
|9,867,723
|LOUISIANA
|17,075,605
|12,808,812
|MAINE
|2,694,822
|2,021,258
|MARYLAND
|12,787,274
|9,592,027
|MASSACHUSETTS
|11,994,087
|8,997,008
|MICHIGAN
|24,378,753
|18,287,030
|MINNESOTA
|8,655,053
|6,492,319
|MISSISSIPPI
|10,664,254
|7,999,500
|MISSOURI
|12,822,529
|9,618,451
|MONTANA
|2,502,430
|1,876,823
|NEBRASKA
|3,577,701
|2,683,703
|NEVADA
|7,025,680
|5,270,140
|NEW HAMPSHIRE
|2,296,237
|1,722,244
|NEW JERSEY
|18,118,225
|13,590,844
|NEW MEXICO
|6,416,504
|4,813,169
|NEW YORK
|58,910,436
|44,190,109
|NORTH CAROLINA
|23,588,229
|17,694,073
|NORTH DAKOTA
|1,999,979
|1,500,064
|OHIO
|29,308,662
|21,985,056
|OKLAHOMA
|9,788,535
|7,342,594
|OREGON
|7,346,860
|5,511,026
|PENNSYLVANIA
|32,748,656
|24,565,479
|PUERTO RICO
|19,438,068
|14,580,948
|RHODE ISLAND
|2,719,153
|2,039,510
|SOUTH CAROLINA
|13,841,864
|10,383,098
|SOUTH DAKOTA
|2,502,430
|1,876,823
|TENNESSEE
|16,303,363
|12,229,524
|TEXAS
|81,388,454
|61,051,359
|UTAH
|4,033,829
|3,025,823
|VERMONT
|1,868,242
|1,401,248
|VIRGINIA
|13,825,002
|10,370,430
|WASHINGTON
|12,140,633
|9,106,915
|WEST VIRGINIA
|4,990,123
|3,743,199
|WISCONSIN
|10,097,813
|7,574,572
|WYOMING
|1,989,772
|1,492,407
States are required to submit their plans for use of the funds within 60 days.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.