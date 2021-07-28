Dept. of Education releases $600 million for students experiencing homelessness

A teacher leads her students into an elementary school in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, as hundreds of thousands of elementary school students are heading back to classrooms in the city, resuming in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus is infecting a rising number of American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears driven by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other activities. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — The United States Department of Education has released $600 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan to support students experiencing homelessness.

These funds were released under the American Rescue Plan’s Homeless Children and Youth program. The Department of Education previously released $200 million in April, amounting to a total of $800 million dedicated to homeless students. This additional distribution of funds will be available to states and school districts before the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

Pennsylvania has been allocated over $32 million ($32,748,656) in total. In this second round of distribution, they received $24,565,479.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said that even before the coronavirus pandemic highlighted and exacerbated inequities in America’s education system, students experiencing homelessness faced numerous challenges as they strove to learn and achieve in school each day.

“Amid COVID-19 and the transition to remote and hybrid learning, for so many students, these challenges intensified,” Cardona said. “As a nation, we must do everything we can to ensure that all students—including students experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity—are able to access an excellent education.”

STATE BY STATE BREAKDOWN

The table below shows how the funds are distributed across the country:

Total ARP Homeless Allocation ARP Homeless II (75 percent) Total 800,000,000 National Activities 1,000,000 Amount to State Education Agency 799,000,000 599,250,000 ALABAMA 13,239,031 9,930,896 ALASKA 2,350,009 1,762,578 ARIZONA 16,922,395 12,693,864 ARKANSAS 8,213,312 6,160,984 CALIFORNIA 98,757,695 74,080,388 COLORADO 7,643,776 5,733,757 CONNECTICUT 7,247,850 5,436,759 DELAWARE 2,691,098 2,018,466 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA 2,531,300 1,898,654 FLORIDA 46,127,238 34,601,171 GEORGIA 27,849,370 20,890,458 HAWAII 2,701,880 2,026,637 IDAHO 2,882,705 2,162,241 ILLINOIS 33,129,062 24,850,845 INDIANA 13,072,898 9,806,255 IOWA 5,075,905 3,807,531 KANSAS 5,443,402 4,083,208 KENTUCKY 13,281,817 9,867,723 LOUISIANA 17,075,605 12,808,812 MAINE 2,694,822 2,021,258 MARYLAND 12,787,274 9,592,027 MASSACHUSETTS 11,994,087 8,997,008 MICHIGAN 24,378,753 18,287,030 MINNESOTA 8,655,053 6,492,319 MISSISSIPPI 10,664,254 7,999,500 MISSOURI 12,822,529 9,618,451 MONTANA 2,502,430 1,876,823 NEBRASKA 3,577,701 2,683,703 NEVADA 7,025,680 5,270,140 NEW HAMPSHIRE 2,296,237 1,722,244 NEW JERSEY 18,118,225 13,590,844 NEW MEXICO 6,416,504 4,813,169 NEW YORK 58,910,436 44,190,109 NORTH CAROLINA 23,588,229 17,694,073 NORTH DAKOTA 1,999,979 1,500,064 OHIO 29,308,662 21,985,056 OKLAHOMA 9,788,535 7,342,594 OREGON 7,346,860 5,511,026 PENNSYLVANIA 32,748,656 24,565,479 PUERTO RICO 19,438,068 14,580,948 RHODE ISLAND 2,719,153 2,039,510 SOUTH CAROLINA 13,841,864 10,383,098 SOUTH DAKOTA 2,502,430 1,876,823 TENNESSEE 16,303,363 12,229,524 TEXAS 81,388,454 61,051,359 UTAH 4,033,829 3,025,823 VERMONT 1,868,242 1,401,248 VIRGINIA 13,825,002 10,370,430 WASHINGTON 12,140,633 9,106,915 WEST VIRGINIA 4,990,123 3,743,199 WISCONSIN 10,097,813 7,574,572 WYOMING 1,989,772 1,492,407

States are required to submit their plans for use of the funds within 60 days.