Democrats take the stage for the final debate before Iowa Caucuses

(CBS) — Six Democratic presidential candidates took the stage Tuesday for the final debate before the Iowa Caucuses. The candidates finally spent time talking about foreign policy.

Foreign policy trumped domestic issues on the democratic debate stage in Iowa, following the Trump Administration’s strike in Iraq that killed Iran’s top general.

“Donald Trump is taking us pell-mell toward another war,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar.

“We have got to undo what trump did, bring coalition that coalition together and make sure Iran never gets a nuclear weapon,” said Bernie Sanders.

Senator Bernie Sanders pressed Joe Biden about his record on Iraq.

“I did everything I could to prevent that war. Joe saw it differently,” said Sanders.

“It was a mistake, and I acknowledge that,” said Joe Biden.

Former South Bend Mayor Peter Buttigieg was the only military veteran on the stage.

When I am president, anytime, which I hope will never happen – but anytime I’m compelled to use force and seek that authorization, we will have a three-year sunset,” said Pete Buttigieg.

Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were asked about their recent dustup.

“Anybody who knows me knows that it’s incomprehensible that I would think a woman couldn’t the President of the United States,” said Sanders.

“I disagreed. The only people on this stage who’ve won every single election they’ve been in are the women!! Amy and me,” said Elizabeth Warren

Half of the candidates on this stage are obligated to participate in president trump’s upcoming impeachment trial in the senate – which could cut into their time on the campaign trail.