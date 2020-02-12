Democrats push to pass bill regarding election security

(WTAJ) — As New Hampshire voters cast their ballots, democrat lawmakers push to pass a bill regarding election security.

Democrats are urging for a hardened election system that would require paper ballots in the next presidential election.

The bills also require presidential candidates to report any foreign interference.

“When you can have voting machines with an open connection to the internet just like stashing our ballots in the kremlin,” said Senator Ron Wyden (D) Oregon.

Democrats are facing backlash from republicans, many of which say the states should decide how they hold their elections.

Others say that it could also make the electoral process “less safe” than the current system.