Democrats clash for votes

(CNN) — Democratic presidential hopefuls are spread out across the country campaigning ahead of Saturday’s South Carolina primary, and super Tuesday states are voting just days later.

Bernie Sanders marched his supporters to the polls in North Carolina on Thursday to vote early.

“We have the strongest grass-roots movement of any campaign in Modern-American history,” said Bernie Sanders: Democratic Presidential Candidate.

Bernie has been leading in every state so far though the competition is heating up.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is counting on South Carolina as his firewall, he’s opened a double-digit lead in a new Monmouth poll of Palmetto state voters.