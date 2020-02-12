Democrats and Republicans in “Problem Solvers Caucus,” call for truce

(WTAJ) — After a divisive week in recent American political history, Democrats and Republicans in the “Problem Solvers Caucus,” are calling for a truce.

With the country and congress divided, one group of lawmakers say they hold the key to a united path forward.

“There is no governing without Republicans and Democrats getting in a room together and hashing things out,” said Representative Elissa Slotkin (D) Michigan.

Freshman Michigan Democrat Elissa Slotkin says the bipartisan problem solvers caucus comprised of 50 mostly moderate lawmakers offers passable solutions.

“This has indeed become one of the most productive 60 minutes of my week,” said Slotkin.

She and Michigan Republican Fred Upton say congress needs to put party politics aside and join them to pass important legislation.

“I’ll unite with anyone who wants to work together,” said Representative Fred Upton (R) Michigan.

“At the end of the day, leadership wants to get something done,” said Representative Tom Reed (R) NY.

Republican Congressman Tom Reed co-chairs the caucus.

He says he’s optimistic because the group is increasingly working with leadership in both chambers.

“We’re not afraid of what we’re doing here. Hopefully, the confrontational or adversarial relationship that sometimes can spawn between leadership and a group like us are minimized,” said reed.

The group says their next focus will be on solving problems related to healthcare and infrastructure repair.