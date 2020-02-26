Democratic candidates hold debate

(CBS) — Seven Democratic Presidential Candidates held a debate in South Carolina tonight, just days before the state’s primary.
The debate was in a debate co-hosted by CBS News.
Natalie Brand reports how competitors tried to slow the momentum of frontrunner, Bernie Sanders.
Right from the start, Bernie Sanders took fire from all sides Tuesday evening.
“I’ll tell you exactly what the math adds up to – it adds up to four more years of Donald Trump, said Pete Buttigieg: Democratic Candidate.
The senator from Vermont recently emerged as the clear frontrunner among the democrats, especially after Saturday’s commanding victory in Nevada, a win that’s prompted new scrutiny of his record.
“Walking distance from here is Mother Emanuel Church. Nine people shot dead by a white supremacist. Bernie voted five times against the Brady Bill,” said Joe Biden: Former Vice President.
Polls show Joe Biden with a slight edge in South Carolina, but Joe Biden needs a strong showing in Saturday’s primary to catch up in the delegate count.
“I will win South Carolina,” said Biden.
“Progressives have got one shot, and we need to spend it with a leader who will get it done,” said Elizabeth Warren: Democratic Candidate for President.
“You have to learn to work with both sides of the aisle if you want to be able to get something done,” said Michael Bloomberg: Democratic Candidate for President.
“We need a campaign of energy and excitement – we need to have the largest voter turnout in the history of the united states,” said Bernie Sanders,” Democratic Candidate for President.
A CBS News poll finds defeating president trump is a top priority for South Carolina Democrats. Still, less than 50 percent of voters believe that Democrats will nominate a candidate who can do that.
Fifty-four delegates are at stake in the South Carolina primary.
No candidates have dropped out of the race since Sanders’ big Nevada win over the weekend.