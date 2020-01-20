Delta giving employees 2 months of extra pay for company’s good performance

(CNN) — Delta Air Lines is giving its workers two months extra pay as a bonus for the company’s strong performance for 2019.

It’s part of the company’s profit-sharing program.

Delta announced it’s giving workers $1.6 billion in the bonuses.

Every eligible employee will get a check next month for nearly 17 percent of their annual salary. That works out to 2 months pay.

“Delta would be nothing without our 90,000 people,” Delta CEO, Ed Bastian said. “They deserve all the credit.”

Delta says the payout is a record amount for Delta and the sixth straight year it has paid out more than $1 billion to workers.

The profit-sharing program does not include Delta’s officers, directors, and general managers.